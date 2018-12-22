PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – Several sailings are cancelled due to today’s high winds and rain.

BC Ferry cancelled the following sailings from Port McNeill-Alert Bay – Sointula:

12:20 p.m. sailing from Alert Bay

1:10 p.m. sailing from Port McNeill

3:15 p.m. sailing from Alert Bay

3:45 p.m. sailing from Sointula

4:05 p.m. sailing from Port McNeill

4:35 p.m. sailing from Sointula

5:10 p.m. sailing from Port McNeill

There is no word yet on if other trips will be cancelled. We will post updates as information becomes available.