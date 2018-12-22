Ferry cancellations due to high winds and rain
PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – Several sailings are cancelled due to today’s high winds and rain.
BC Ferry cancelled the following sailings from Port McNeill-Alert Bay – Sointula:
- 12:20 p.m. sailing from Alert Bay
- 1:10 p.m. sailing from Port McNeill
- 3:15 p.m. sailing from Alert Bay
- 3:45 p.m. sailing from Sointula
- 4:05 p.m. sailing from Port McNeill
- 4:35 p.m. sailing from Sointula
- 5:10 p.m. sailing from Port McNeill
There is no word yet on if other trips will be cancelled. We will post updates as information becomes available.