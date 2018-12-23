Mount Cain is officially open for the season. Photo courtesy Annie Danko.

PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – Mount Cain is open for business.

The North Island alpine park had to delay its opening earlier this month due to low snowpack and weather conditions. The original plan was to open on December 15th.

Spokesperson Neil Borecky said the park received a significant amount of snow and held a partial opening on Saturday, December 22nd.

He said the park will be fully opened, “from top to bottom” today, December 23rd.

“See you on the hill and we are stoked to begin the 2018/19 ski season,” read a statement on the park’s Facebook page.

Bus service up to Mount Cain is running today.