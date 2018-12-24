Polar bear swims are happening throughout the North Island as the year comes to a close. Photo by James Wood/1240 Coast AM/Vista Radio

NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Looking for a way to burn off a few Christmas calories?

How about taking a frigid dip into the ocean?

There are a few post-Christmas Polar Bear Swims to choose from on the North Island.

Port Hardy

A Polar Bear Swim is set for New Year’s Day in Port Hardy.

People in the community are invited to ring in the new year by running into the waters off of Seagate Park starting at noon.

Comox Valley

People are invited to join a few hundred crazy-brave swimmers while they run into the bone chilling and frigid water at Goose Spit Beach during 42nd annual Polar Bear swim!

Registration for the free event starts at 11:30 a.m. and the swim kicks off at 12:00 p.m. sharp.

Saratoga Beach

Further north, ring in the new year by running into the Pacific at Saratoga Beach Resort.

The Polar Bear Swim is being held from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the resort, 8958 Clarkson Ave., Black Creek.

Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and carpool, as parking is limited.

Powell River

Powell River’s New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim is a long-standing tradition, ushering in the new year with a communal plunge into the sea at Willingdon Beach at noon.

The swim is hosted annually by the Pow! Town Roller Derby League.