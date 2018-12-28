Drug deaths escalate, but North Island slows down
NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year.
That’s according to the latest statistics from the BC Coroners Service.
But the North Island has seen a bit of a slow down in overdose deaths.
29 of those deaths were in Nanaimo.
In the North Island, that number is 25, which is a slow down compared to last year’s 38.
Overall, B.C. is seeing four drug overdose deaths per day.
In November 120 people died after using illicit drugs.
That’s a 13% increase over the number of deaths in November of 2017 when there was 106, and a 9 per cent increase over the number of deaths in October of 2018 when there was 110.
According to the Coroner, in 2018, 86% of fatal illicit drug overdoses happened inside, with 58% of those in private homes, 25% in other homes including social and supportive housing, shelters, and hotels.
The rest happened outside or in vehicles.
There were no deaths at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.
-with files from Sharon Vanhouwe