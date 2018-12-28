Road conditions are snowy on Highway 19, northbound. Photo courtesy of Helen Bridges.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Snow has come to the North Island.

According to DriveBC, road conditions are snowy on Highway 19 between Hoomac Lake Rest Area and Rainbow Rd, which is 51 kilometres north of Campbell River.

The snowy condition goes for 30 kilometres.

Immediately outside of Campbell River, conditions are slick and rainy.

Between Sayward Rd and Cook Creek Rd on Highway 19, visibility is limited due to fog. The fog affects the stretch of highway from Sayward to 28 kilometres south of Cumberland.