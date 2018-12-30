A photo of the car, supplied by Kassinen.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – A Campbell River woman’s car has been found after it was stolen on Boxing Day.

Kaila Kassinen’s 2005 Toyota Matrix was found at the Tyee Plaza, parked by Banners Restaurant.

Kassinen said she spotted the car early on Saturday morning.

“It’s been a nightmare, but it is what it is,” Kassinen said.

She added that there is no exterior damage to the car, but the inside was littered with empty beer cans when she found it.

Kassinen said she would like to thank members of the community who shared her post and helped keep an eye out for the car.