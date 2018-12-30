PORT HARDY, B.C. – Residents will not be able to visit Port Hardy’s Municipal Hall on January 1st, 2019.

The district’s office will be closed to celebrate New Year’s Day. This wraps up a closure that started on December 25th to mark the holiday season.

Regular service at the hall will resume on January 2nd, 2019.

Anyone with after-hours emergencies can call the Public Works Department at (250) 902-9944.

RECREATION FACILITY HOLIDAY HOURS

The Port Hardy Recreation Centre is operating on a special holiday schedule.

The facility will be closed for swimming on Monday, December 31st and Tuesday, January 1st. The facility will reopen on Wednesday, January 2nd. The same holiday closures apply for skating at the centre.

For a full swimming schedule during the holidays, visit this link.

For a full skating schedule at the centre for the holidays, visit this link.

GARBAGE AND RECYCLING

The district stated on its website that there will be no service disruptions for recycling and garbage pickup.

In Port Hardy, Wednesday, January 2nd will be a regular service day.

In Fort Rupert, service scheduled for January 1st will take place on Monday, December 31st.

The Transfer Station will be closed on New Year’s Day, January 1st.