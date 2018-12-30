Skiers are pictured on Mount Washington in Vista Radio file photo. Photo by James Wood/Vista Radio

MOUNT WASHINGTON, B.C. – Parking is very limited on Mt. Washington.

Residents reported huge lineups on the way to the alpine ski resort.

Resort spokesperson Sheila Rivers said Mt. Washington is winding down the busiest time of the season, which explains why there are limited parking spots.

“Parking is limited so everything is taking longer than usual, but everything is open,” Rivers said.

She advised that people can carpool or check bus schedules if they still want to go up.

“So it might be a nice night to go up skiing, otherwise.”