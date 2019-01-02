A stretch of Highway 30 5 kilometres north of Port Alice is closed in both directions due to downed trees.

PORT ALICE, B.C. – Highway 30 five kilometres north of Port Alice is closed.

The closure stretches from Alice Lake Mainline to Marble Mainline.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed in both directions and all lanes are blocked due to downed trees on the road.

There is no detour available. Drivers are advised to avoid the route.

DriveBC estimates that the road will reopen by 6:00 p.m.