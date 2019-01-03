Property values are on the rise on northern Vancouver Island. Pexels image.

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Homeowners across British Columbia can expect to receive their 2019 property assessments in the mail soon.

The assessment notices reflect the market value of properties as of July 1, 2018.

Vancouver Island assessor Tina Ireland said in a release that the majority of residential homeowners could expect an increase up to 20 per cent as compared to last year’s assessment.

“All markets were relatively strong as of July 1 2018, including single family, condominiums, and commercial properties. Increases in assessments are generally lower in the south part of the island and higher as you move to the central or northern areas,” she stated.

The following table shows the Vancouver Island region’s estimated range of percentage changes to 2019 assessment values by property type compared to 2018.

BC Assessment noted that the Island’s total assessments jumped from around $222 billion in 2018 to $246.9 billion this year.

“A total of almost $3.9 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and rezoning of properties. BC Assessment’s Vancouver Island region includes all communities located within Greater Victoria, South Island, Central Island, North Island, West Coast, Northern and Southern Gulf Islands and Powell River,” read the release from the assessment agency.

BC Assessment released numbers on the market trends for single-family residential properties by geographic area, including northern Vancouver Island.

The Village of Gold River’s single-family property value was listed at $142,200. For this year, the value has been $166,200, a 17 per cent increase.

The Village of Tahsis’ value for 2018 was at $76,300. For this year, it’s been listed at $99,600, an increase of 30 per cent.

The Village of Alert Bay’s value for 2018 was listed at $115,700. This year’s was listed at $129,400, an increase of 11 per cent.

Sayward’s value for 2018 was at $141,650. For this year, it’s been listed at $205,100, an increase of 44 per cent.

The Village of Zeballos’s 2018 value was listed at $64,500. This year’s value has been listed at $64,100, leading to a zero per cent increase.

In the District of Port Hardy, the value was listed at $160,100 last year, and $182,300 for this year. That’s an increase of 13 per cent.

BC Assessment’s notice also listed Port Hardy. The 2018 value was set at $160,100 and the value for this year was the same as the District of Port Hardy, although the percentage jump was listed at 14 per cent.

For the Village of Port Alice, the 2018 value was at $123,200. For this year, it’s listed at $131,250, an increase of only six per cent.

In the Town of Port McNeill area, the 2018 value was listed at $200,150. The 2019 average assessed value was listed at $$218,100, a nine per cent increase.

Further details can be found through BC Assessment’s website.

“Property owners can find a lot of information on our website including answers to many assessment-related questions, but those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2018 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January,” Ireland said in the release.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint (Appeal) by January 31st, for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel.”

The Property Assessment Review Panels are independent of BC Assessment, and are appointed annually by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The panels typically meet between February 1st and March 15th to hear formal complaints, according to the release.

“It is important to understand that increases in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding increase in property taxes,” explained Ireland.

“How your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes.”

There are three BC Assessment offices on Vancouver Island. One is in Victoria, with one in Nanaimo and another in Courtenay (2488 Idiens Way).