NORTH ISLAND, B.C. – Vancouver Island is starting to welcome babies into 2019.

In the Comox Valley, Weston Michael Ludwig came into the world at nine-forty-eight in the morning on New Year’s Day, at North Island Hospital’s campus in Courtenay.

But Weston’s doesn’t hold the distinction of being the North Island’s first baby born in 2019.

The North Island’s first baby of the new year was born at North Island Hospital’s Campbell River campus at 2:06 a.m.

The little boy weighed seven pounds, eight ounces.

His family is from Alert Bay.

There have been no births reported yet in Port Hardy and Powell River.

Further south, The first baby born in a hospital on Vancouver Island in 2019 arrived at 12:42 a.m. at Victoria General Hospital.

The boy weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces and his family is from the Cowichan Valley.

Mom and babe are healthy but tired following the overnight delivery.

The baby’s name is Maverick and he has a sister who is five years old.

Maverick felt the “need for speed,” arriving eight days before his due date.

On an average day, there are 16 babies born at Island Health sites.