NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Heavy rains and high winds are predicted to hit Northern Vancouver island for the next 24 hours.

Mainroad North Island Contracting crews will be patrolling highways and roads to check for flooding and make sure roadways and highways are clear.

Operations manager Leon Bohmer that drivers should be careful around areas where there is water pooling, especially along road sides.

“We’ll be out with our crews monitoring and clearing anything we find, but it’s a matter of people watching out and driving a bit more cautiously,” Bohmer said.

He added that plowing, sanding, and brining is in progress towards the north, where there are winter conditions.

If you are travelling and see something, you can call Mainroad’s 24 hour communication and dispatch office at 1-877-215-7122.