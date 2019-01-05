PORT HARDY, B.C. – Two Port Hardy facilities are closed until further notice.

The Visitor Information Centre on Market Street, which shares a space with the local Chamber of Commerce, is closed due to flood damage.

According to a notice from the chamber, a hot water tank located upstairs in the building’s storage loft failed and caused the flooding. The water spillage was discovered on the evening of December 31st, 2018.

Because of this, both facilities are closed until the damage is repaired.

“Most of the damage appears to be contained to the front, not in the addition (where the boardroom and back offices are located). I am working with the District of Port Hardy on the repairs and with our insurance company regarding damaged contents,” said Elizabeth Aman-Hume, the chamber’s Executive Director, in a statement.

Aman-Hume noted the building was closed for the holidays when the flood was discovered.

“We are working diligently to ensure that we continue to conduct business during the time it will take to do the repairs,” she said.

She added that residents should prepare for the facility to be closed until at least March 1st, 2019.

“The process has begun to dry out the building and then repair the damage. I think I will have a better time estimate when the contractors can get in and get to work. I want to express my sincere thanks to Bruce and Joe from the District of Port Hardy for their care and concern during this unfortunate incident. Not the best way to spend New Year’s Eve for any of us, and they were very supportive and helpful,” she said.

She’s asking for help from the community during this time.

“While most of our work can continue with remote offices and borrowed meeting space, I am also seeking a space for a temporary visitor services kiosk. Ideally this should be located as close to the Visitor Centre building as possible,” she said.

“We have become more mobile from developing our roaming ‘ask a local’ campaign last year, so if we can find a centrally located spot we can set up just about anywhere – even a space within existing an business willing to share. We are committed to to continuing the delivery of essential visitor services during this time.”

Anyone who knows of a space that can be used can contact Aman-Hume via email at manager@porthardychamber.com.

Aman-Hume noted that the best way to reach members of the chamber for the time being is by email.

She added that membership renewals will be in the mail by Tuesday, January 8th.