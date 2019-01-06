A map of the site in relation to Port Hardy, released by the company and placed on a background by the newsroom.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – A Vancouver-based company is set to explore land near the top of Seymour Inlet.

Delrey Metals has purchased land on the property, located about 68 kilometres away from Port Hardy on northern Vancouver Island.

The property, known as Peneece, contains large amounts of vanadium mineralization. The metal is used in automobiles, jet engines, pipelines, steel production and batteries.

Delrey Metals’ founder and CEO, Morgan Good, said phase one of the exploration project should start up within the next two weeks.

“The plan over the next 60 to 90 days is to initiate our phase one exploration program which should commence this week or next, weather-dependent,” he said.

“The idea is to do some preliminary geological mag survey…airborne…followed up by seeing what those results are like with some subsequent ground work.”

Good said the second phase would include follow-up with potential drill testing, which he said would require permits.

“The first phase should only take about seven to ten days once the actual work commences, at the most,” he noted.

“Following that, we’ll take our results, and get the crew back up on the site, hopefully to be initiating the drill program sometime in February or March.”

Good said the Mount Waddington Regional District will be contacted after phase one, if the results justify a drill program starting up.

“The next part of the process and permitting would be to initiate conversations with them, which will hopefully be expedited rather quickly so we can get up there and move on to phase two of the work,” he stated.

“Some of the initial factors will be the phase one work. If that produces positive results that require drill programs, that could push us out to a two or three year life span, minimum, on the property, which would be fantastic not only for us, the company and all the shareholder now and in the future, but for all the surrounding communities as well.”

Good said an “open pit operation” is a possibility for the project, as opposed to underground work.

“We’ll have to see how 2019 shapes up and if the company gets into a position where that’s the case, then I think everyone is gonna be extremely pleased in all aspects, as that’s a very positive situation for all,” he said.

He said he’s optimistic about the new year.

“Fortunately, being out on the coast, it’s gonna be something we can work on for the rest of these winter months, and as we approach spring and summer and the weather improves, we’re gonna become a lot more aggressive, I would feel,” he said.

“We’re gonna try and be as aggressive and active as possible, so every week and every month, there’s plenty to learn about and plenty to hear about.”

