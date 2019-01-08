COURTENAY, B.C- An unknown man grabbed a nine year old boy in Courtenay today.

According to a press release from the Comox Valley RCMP, the child had been walking to school on Willemar Avenue around 8:15 a.m. when the incident occurred. He was between 17th and 20th Street when the man grabbed onto his backpack.

A letter from School District 71 indicated the student was heading to Courtenay Elementary.

He pulled away, and made his way to school where he told his principal about what happened. The police were then contacted.

The man is described as:

– Middle-aged

– Caucasian

– Not clean shaven

– Wearing a black toque

– Wearing a dark green puffy coat, looks old

– Short grey/dark brown hair

– Spoke with a garbled, deep voice

Police officers went to the area right away but did not locate anyone matching the description of the suspect.

The Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit is continuing with this investigation and are looking for witnesses.

“This area of Courtenay has quite a bit of traffic in the morning when it’s time to get our children to school. It is very likely that someone in the area saw the suspect, or even what happened.” said Constable Monika Terragni the Media Relations Officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

“We are asking anyone who may be a witness to give us a call, and for care givers to talk to the children in their care about situations they may encounter when they’re out on their own”.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2019-357. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

The school district commended the student for their quick actions in reporting what happened.