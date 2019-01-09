COURTENAY, B.C- Evening classes for North Island College students are getting cancelled tonight.

According to the school, all classes starting at 6:00 p.m. or later are being cancelled at NIC campuses in Campbell River and the Comox Valley, due to the heavy weather today.

“Mount Waddington and Port Alberni campuses remain open however, students should note that ITV courses delivered from Campbell River and Comox Valley are cancelled,” read a statement from the school.

“Please visit www.nic.bc.ca for updates.”

Classes for tomorrow will proceed as scheduled, but students should keep an eye on the school website for further updates.