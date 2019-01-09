POWELL RIVER, B.C. – George Doubt’s council seat has been vacated.

A petition had been brought forward by Allan Drummond to the B.C. Supreme Court.

Following review, it was determined that there was sufficient cause to nullify the election of Doubt.

Drummond lost by two votes to Doubt for a City of Powell River council seat in last October’s municipal election.

“Justice Groves declared the election of the sixth seat on City Council, that of Mr. George Doubt, annulled and the office declared vacant,” read a notice from the city.

“The Judge found that four people voted who may not have been entitled to do so.”

It was ruled that because there were only two votes that separated Doubt and Drummond, the Court concluded that the number of ineligible voters may have affected the result of Doubt’s election.

“In such cases, the Court will declare the election invalid,” it said in the notice.

“Justice Groves acknowledged in his decision that the candidates, voters and election officials acted in good faith and that there was no evidence or suggestion of anyone purposely contravening the (Local Government) Act.”

Because of this decision, a by-election will be held in the Spring of 2019 to fill the vacated council seat.