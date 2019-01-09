The logo of the Powell River Salmon Society. Image sourced from their website.

POWELL RIVER, B.C- Mischief has led to a mass death of chum salmon in Powell River.

According to a news release from the Powell River RCMP, officers responded to a report of mischief at the Powell River Salmon Society hatchery site at Duck Lake on January 3, 2019.

It was determined that between December 28th and December 31st, someone entered the hatchery site and tampered with the flow valves, resulting in the death of around 700,000 chum salmon.

The society crew believe this will affect salmon stocks for the next 16 years.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.

The MyPowellRiverNow.com newsroom has reached out to the RCMP detachment and the society for more information.