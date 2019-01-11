32-year old Kenneth Roy Flegel is pictured in a police handout photo.

COURTENAY, B.C- Police in the Comox Valley are looking for a dangerous fugitive this week.

According to the detachment, an arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year old Kenneth Roy Flegel after an incident that was reported to police earlier this week.

Efforts have been made to locate Flegel but he is actively avoiding police and remains at large.

Flegel is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of a firearms prohibition and breach of recognizance.

If anyone has any information about Flegel’s location, they should contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file number 2019-366.

Should anyone see Flegel, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.