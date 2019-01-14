Story by Sharon Vanhouwe, MyCowichanValley.com

NANAIMO, B.C- A fatal crash shut down the Trans-Canada Highway south of Nanaimo early Monday morning.

It happened on the Trans Canada Highway between Cedar Road and the Duke Point exit around one thirty.

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in to investigate. The B.C Coroners Service has said two people died in the crash.

That office is usually called in to investigate police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

No other information about the incident has been released.