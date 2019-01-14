Rachel Blaney is the MP for the North Island-Powell River. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney web page

MERVILLE. B.C. – North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney has been officially acclaimed as the NDP candidate, and will once again fly the party’s flag when the federal election rolls around in October.

“Great day to become the NDP candidate for the next federal election,” Blaney said on Facebook, following Saturday’s party AGM and nomination meeting at Merville Hall.

“(I’m) so grateful for my years working, and excited to apply for the job again.”

Blaney was first elected in 2015 as the North Island-Powell River MP, and holds the role of Deputy Whip and Critic for Seniors for the NDP.

She won 40.2 percent of the popular vote on Oct. 19, 2015, receiving 23,340 votes. All told, 60,536 votes were cast for the region.

She was named Deputy Whip by federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh on Jan. 25, 2018,

According to her web page bio, Blaney has lived and worked in coastal communities for over 20 years. Prior to her election as Member of Parliament, she was the executive director of the Immigrant Welcome Centre of North Vancouver Island.