PORT HARDY, B.C. – Residents in Port Hardy will be able to hear about the district’s 2019-2023 financial plan next week.

The district is holding an open presentation on the proposed plan. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, January 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at council chambers (7360 Columbia Street).

All are invited to attend. A draft of the bylaw to adopt the plan can be viewed via this link.