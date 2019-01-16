32-year old Kenneth Roy Flegel is pictured in a police handout photo.

COURTENAY, B.C. – Police in the Comox Valley continue to look for a fugitive.

An arrest warrant was issued for 32-year-old Kenneth Roy Flegel after an incident was reported to the Comox Valley RCMP last week.

Flegel is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of a firearms prohibition and breach of recognizance.

According to RCMP Constable Monika Terragni, Media Relations Officer with the Comox Valley detachment, they’ve received “several tips” about Flegel.

“Investigators are continuing their follow up on each one,” she said.

“Flegel has not been located and is still believed to be somewhere in the Comox Valley.”

Police are asking that if anyone sees Flegel to not approach him, and call 911 immediately.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

When reporting through CrimeStoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and could receive a cash reward for your information.