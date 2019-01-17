VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – A wind warning is once again in effect for northern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Courtenay to Campbell River. The wind will also affect the central coast starting on Friday evening.

According to Environment Canada, the winds will come from the southeast on Friday, spreading to northern Vancouver Island overnight. It will then shift to the southwest on Saturday morning.

Moderate rain will also come with the wind.

Environment Canada does not know how strong the winds will be exactly.

We will provide updates as information becomes available.