PORT HARDY, B.C. – Market Street in downtown Port Hardy will be a no-go zone for traffic throughout the day on Friday, to make way for a film crew.

Cook Street Productions has been in the community filming ‘Thunderbird’ for a couple of weeks and on Jan. 18, crews will be filming on Market Street from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to the district’s Facebook page, this will require Market Street to be closed from Hastings Street to Gray Street.

Traffic will still be able to flow through Hastings Street and Wollason Street in order to access services downtown.