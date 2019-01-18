PORT ALICE, B.C. – The Village of Port Alice will have two new police officers in a couple of days.

The positions were filled after two former officers posted at the village were transferred out to other assignments.

The North Island Gazette reported that one of the new officers, Cst. Rebekah Draht, transferred in from Kitimat, where she was posted for four years.

The other officer, Cst. Thomas Trachsel, will be starting in the position in a few days. He was transferred from Surrey.

Draht and Trachsel will officially start their positions on January 20th. Both officers will live and work at the village, as per the request of the Regional District of Mount Waddington board of directors.