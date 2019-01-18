NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Mainroad crews will be out on the roads tonight to make sure drivers are safe.

High winds are coming to the North Island overnight, with speeds of up to 70 to 90 km/h.

According to Environment Canada, the winds may cause damage to buildings.

Mainroad crews will patrol service roads and highways to clear downed trees. Drivers are asked to travel carefully. If you are on the road and see something, contact Mainroad’s 24-hour dispatch office at 1-877-215-7122.