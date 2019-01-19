The Village of Zeballos received reports of an overnight landslide on the Forest Service Road, which has now been cleared. Photo courtesy of the Village of Zeballos.

ZEBALLOS, B.C. – Residents in Zeballos and surrounding areas may hear a siren this Wednesday.

The village is conducting the first of its quarterly tsunami siren test on January 23rd. Residents within the village and the surrounding areas will hear a siren at 10:00 a.m.

Residents who are not able to hear the siren are asked to let the village staff know at 250-761-4229.