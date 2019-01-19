Zeballos tsunami warning siren tests coming on Wednesday
The Village of Zeballos received reports of an overnight landslide on the Forest Service Road, which has now been cleared. Photo courtesy of the Village of Zeballos.
ZEBALLOS, B.C. – Residents in Zeballos and surrounding areas may hear a siren this Wednesday.
The village is conducting the first of its quarterly tsunami siren test on January 23rd. Residents within the village and the surrounding areas will hear a siren at 10:00 a.m.
Residents who are not able to hear the siren are asked to let the village staff know at 250-761-4229.