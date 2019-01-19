A unit in the village's trailer park was in flames on Saturday morning. Photo sourced from a video taken by a Port Alice resident.

PORT ALICE, B.C. – A trailer in Port Alice went up in flames in the early morning hours.

Residents reported it was unit 49 within the village’s trailer park. According to social media posts, no one was injured and the trailer’s occupants are safe.

We have reached out to residents, as well as the Port Alice Fire Department, but have not heard back yet.

We will provide updates as information becomes available.