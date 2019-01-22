PORT HARDY, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is looking into an incident involving RCMP in Port Hardy.

On Tuesday, the IIO issued a release detailing an incident that happened on January 15th in the North Island community.

Officers responded to a residence after being notified of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. The man was later arrested for breach of the peace and was escorted to the RCMP detachment in Port Hardy.

According to police, the man complained of an injury. When he was released, officers offered to escort him to the hospital, but the man refused treatment.

He later changed his mind, and went to the hospital where it was determined that he had in fact suffered an injury. The RCMP then reported that to the IIO.

The IIO said it appears that the man might have suffered “serious harm” during an interaction with officers.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the IIO’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477.