The rough area of the roadway is highlighted on a photo sourced from Google Maps.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The City of Powell River is moving forward on the Hemlock Street issue.

Last October, the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) ordered the city to remove a section of the roadway.

The section in focus was built on land in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

Earlier this month, resident Patricia Martin presented a report to council with recommendations and concerns on how to deal with the issue at hand.

The city’s CAO, Russell Brewer, told MyTriPortNow.com on Tuesday that the city is taking Martin’s recommendations and compiling them into a report, which they will release in the next few weeks.

Brewer added that the ALC has approved the city’s request for a hearing to appeal the remediation order.

The ALC agreed that the city’s notice of appeal has appropriate grounds.

“Now what we need to do is just work on preparing the information that we will use for the appeal itself,” Brewer said.

He noted that an official date for the hearing has not been set, but said that it will happen some time at the end of March or in early April.