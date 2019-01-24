PORT HARDY, B.C. – A fire sent a Port Hardy woman to hospital yesterday afternoon.

Fortunately, Port Hardy Fire Rescue crews were able to get her out.

Port Hardy Fire Chief Brent Borg said they don’t know how the resident is doing after crews evacuated her yesterday afternoon.

“We got her out and gave her to the care of BC Ambulance, and it was off to the hospital,” Borg said.

According to a post from the department, the incident occurred at New Horizon Apartments on Highland Drive. One ground-floor unit was on fire, with the resident trapped inside.

Crews forced the door to the unit open and evacuated the resident. The fire was contained to the single unit.

The whole building was ventilated, with residents returning to their units soon after.

Borg said they do not know what caused the fire yet, but the department will be investigating.

The fire department is also reminding residents to that “when the alarm sounds, evacuate, no questions asked.”