PORT ALICE, B.C. – Tim McLean lost everything he owned in a fire on Friday night.

And now, his fellow Port Alice are helping him get back on his feet.

Port Alice residents are asking for donations of clothing, as well as household items such as cutlery, plates, pots and pans, and a mattress. McLean has also received some clothes.

Resident Jacqueline Gariepy said they are also trying to find a place to store all the donated items.

“I know that people have been trying to donate, but right now, we don’t really have a place to store his stuff,” Gariepy said.

“I wish we could get a storage bin… but yeah, he just needs everything.”

Gariepy added that McLean also needs gear. McLean lost six chainsaws in the fire, and Gariepy said he also needs help acquiring new ones.

Those who would like to donate items to Tim McLean are asked to drop them off at the Alderwood Acres office or at 69 Alderwood Acres, where he is currently staying with a friend.

Gariepy said they are also looking for monetary donations for McLean, to help him pay for the costs of the fire.