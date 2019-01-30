BC Ferries is thanking their customers for being patient after a couple of sailings were cancelled today. (Jan 30th)

The 10:50 am sailing departing Langdale and the 11:55 am departing Horseshoe Bay were cancelled after a fuel spill.

Astrid Braunschmidt with BC Ferries says they’ll be investigating how this fuel spill happened.

“Just after 9:30 this morning the fuel tank of a semi truck was punctured,” said Braunschmidt.

“The truck was loading onto the Queen of Coquitlam at Horseshoe Bay. Diesel fuel was spilled onto the ramp, the vessel deck a little bit into the water.”

Braunschmidt says their crews are trained in cleanup response and they figure only about 5 litres of the diesel fuel ended up in the ocean. And approximately 200 litres of fuel was spilled onto the ramp and vessel.

-with files from Tommy Wang, MyCoastNow.com