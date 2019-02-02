NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – February brings service changes to northern ferry routes.

According to a release from BC Ferries, heavy traffic is expected from February 7th to 20th. The All Native Basketball Tournament will be bringing participants and spectators into the area, which means heavier traffic than usual.

The affected routes will be the following:

Haida Gwaii (Alliford) – Haida Gwaii (Skidegate)

Port Hardy (Bear Cove) – Bella Bella (McLoughlin Bay) – Prince Rupert

Port Hardy (Bear Cove) – Mid Coast – Prince Rupert (including Discovery Bay Connector)

Prince Rupert – Haida Gwaii (Skidegate)

Regular winter schedule on northern routes will resume on February 21st. The company has not released the revised schedule yet, but we will provide more details as information becomes available.

