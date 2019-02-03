A shot of Highway 19 from Cook Creek Rd, looking north. Photo sourced from DriveBC.

NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – The snow is here, and roads are experiencing white out conditions.

According to residents’ reports, roads going down island are very snowy and difficult to travel on.

Snowplows are currently working on a stretch of the Inland Island Highway (Highway 19) from Campbell River to Black Creek.

Further down, Highway 19 from Parksville to just outside of Courtenay is experiencing quite the snowy condition. Crews from Mainroad North Island are also out