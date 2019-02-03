PORT HARDY, B.C. – The Wounded Warriors Run is coming back for a fifth year.

The relay-style event runs the length of Vancouver Island, starting from Port Hardy’s Carrot Park and ending in Victoria. Participants complete the run in seven days.

The distance is over 600 kilometres in total.

This year’s run starts on February 25th and ends on March 3rd.

Alison Flannigan, the Port Hardy contact for the run, said the Wounded Warriors Run raises funds for organizations that help veterans and first responders deal with trauma and PTSD.

“The mission is to support and honour Canadian armed forces members, veterans, first responders and their families. It’s not just armed forces members, but also ambulance attendants, RCMP, anyone who is a first responder,” Flannigan said.

Flannigan said Wounded Warriors Canada offers various programs, such as a trauma resiliency program, and animal assisted therapy for PTSD.

She added that the funds raised during the relay will stay on the island. This means that all the funds will be given to different Vancouver Island organizations dedicated to helping veterans and first responders on the island.

Flannigan said the route will take the runners from Port Hardy, to Port McNeill, Woss, Sayward, Campbell River, Comox, Parksville, Nanaimo, and then Victoria.

Wounded Warriors Canada was founded in 2006 by Mike McTeague. He was a reservist deployed in Kandahar, where he was injured. He has since recovered and worked towards supporting armed forces personnel and first responders.