CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Seismic work on the two-lane southbound truss bridge in Campbell River is officially complete.

According to a government release, the completion of the bridge will give commuters a “safer, more reliable route.”

Built in 1952, the bridge links the City of Campbell River with the North Island Highway (Highway 19).

The $2.9-million project included installing new seismic bearings, replacing deck joints, re-coating structural components, and repairing structural steel and concrete.

In 1998, the bridge was converted to a one-way southbound-only crossing after the adjacent Tamarac Street bridge opened to carry northbound vehicles.

The bridge now meets modern seismic standards in order to be prepared for a one in 2,000-year earthquake, the release notes.