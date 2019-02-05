Campbell River crossing now seismically upgraded
Built in 1952, the bridge links the City of Campbell River with the North Island Highway (Highway 19). Photo courtesy Government of B.C.
CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Seismic work on the two-lane southbound truss bridge in Campbell River is officially complete.
According to a government release, the completion of the bridge will give commuters a “safer, more reliable route.”
Built in 1952, the bridge links the City of Campbell River with the North Island Highway (Highway 19).
The $2.9-million project included installing new seismic bearings, replacing deck joints, re-coating structural components, and repairing structural steel and concrete.
In 1998, the bridge was converted to a one-way southbound-only crossing after the adjacent Tamarac Street bridge opened to carry northbound vehicles.
The bridge now meets modern seismic standards in order to be prepared for a one in 2,000-year earthquake, the release notes.