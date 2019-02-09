CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Shelter information bc211 will have a new mobile site coming in time for February 11th.

According to a release from United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island, the site will make it easier and faster for people to access information. With the new mobile site, users will land directly on search topics with drop-down menus to help narrow down searches.

Users won’t have to download a separate bc211 app. The new mobile site can be accessed through a device’s internet browser.

“The new mobile site means that people can find what they’re looking for, especially for youth who are heavy users of mobile devices,” bc211 executive director Nathan Wright wrote in the release.

The release also stated that bc211 has helped more than 21, 000 in the past 18 months after phone, text, and online searching was introduced on Vancouver Island.

The main reasons residents on the island contact bc211 are to look for housing and homelessness information, mental health and health services, income and financial assistance, and substance use.

bc211 is a free and up-to-date gateway for community, social, non-clinical health and government services. Residents can have access to free and confidential services 24/7, 365 days a year.

Residents can get access by dialling or texting 2-1-1 or visiting bc211.ca. The 211 network works with United Way across Canada, and reaches over 26 million Canadians.

For emergencies, residents should call 9-1-1.