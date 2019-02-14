A pedestrian makes their way through the snow on Fitzgerald Avenue on the afternoon of February 12th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- More snow is coming to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

According to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada, between five to 15 centimetres of snow is expected for Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, as well as eastern and inland Vancouver Island by Friday morning.

The statement covers eastern Vancouver Island from Campbell River to Nanoose Bay, and the Sunshine Coast from Powell River to Gibsons.

The snow is coming as another low pressure system approaches the South Coast, late tomorrow. It’s expected to start around Thursday afternoon or in the evening.

“There remains some uncertainties with precipitation types and amounts with this system,” said the weather agency, in their statement.

“Weather warnings may be issued as new information becomes available and the event draws closer.”

Residents of the area should exercise caution when encountering adverse weather conditions.