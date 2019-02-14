The mouth of the Courtenay River is obscured by blowing snow on February 10th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/98.9 the Goat/Vista Radio

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- More snow is coming this afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, another round of snowfall with amounts of five to 10 centimeters is coming through the South Coast later today. A warning has been issued from Campbell River to Nanoose Bay, and from Powell River to Gibsons.

The snow is expected to develop during the afternoon, getting heavy in the late afternoon and early evening rush. Depending on the location, it may transition towards rain overnight or on Friday morning.

Drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.