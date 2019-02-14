NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – More snow is on the way, and Mainroad crews will be out to clear roads.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning, saying that more snow is expected to come in the afternoon. Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to hit the coast.

Mainroad crews will be performing snow removal operations on all service area highways, until the snow stops and the weather is clear.

To report issues, contact Mainroad’s 24-hour hotline at 1-877-215-7122.