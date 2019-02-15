The police are looking for the owner of a lost camera. This is one of the pictures taken. Photo courtesy of the Comox Valley RCMP.

COURTENAY, B.C – The police want to know who took these pictures.

According to the Comox Valley RCMP, a red digital camera was found in the Crown Isle area of Courtenay back on October 31st, 2018. It was picked up around Crown Isle Drive and Royal Vista Way.

No one has come forward to claim the camera since.

Photos from a June/July vacation can be found below:

Officers are asking for anyone who’s lost their camera to contact them with a detailed description, so it can be returned.