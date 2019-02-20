Image for Highway 19 cell service sourced from the District of Port Hardy.

PORT HARDY, B.C- The District of Port Hardy wants cell service on Highway 19.

According to a news release from the district, residents can sign a petition for cellular service along Highway 19, which will be sent to Bernadette Jordan, the Minister of Rural and Economic Development Canada.

The petition states that parts of the highway are not covered by cellular phone service, which is a public safety concern.

“It is sometimes necessary to travel more than 30 minutes to reach a cell phone service area or a land line to contact 911 in case of an accident or a need for roadside assistance,” read the petition.

It asks the minister to intervene with the Canadian Radio-Television and Communications Commission (CRTC) and Telus, to ensure that there is continuous coverage on Highway 19 to satisfy the need for public safety.

Anyone who wishes to sign can head to the district office at 7360 Columbia Street and Port Hardy Recreation (Pool reception) 7400 Columbia Street.

In order for the petition to be valid, original signature, name and residential address must be clearly marked. Box numbers and email addresses will not be allowed.