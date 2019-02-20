Awatin Aboriginal Art co-owner Ernie Smith is missing a traditional Nuu-chah-nulth cedar bark hat that was woven for him by his cousin Andrea Little. The hat was taken during a break-in at the store on Feb. 6. Facebook image

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Ernie Smith wants his hat back.

The co-owner of Awatin Aboriginal Art said among the items stolen during a break-in at the Campbell River gallery was a traditional cedar hat made for him by his cousin, Andrea Little.

The break-in occured in the early morning hours of Feb. 6.

Smith said the Nuu-chah-nulth cedar bark hat is dressed with a large abalone shell and a sacred eagle feather.

And while it is valued at $1,000, the hat is priceless for Smith.

“It’s a very special piece,” Smith said. “It’s a one-of-a kind piece. It’s woven very finely, so it’s taken a long time to make it. It’s a very special piece to me.”

“I hope I get it back. It would be really nice to get my hat back.”

Whoever broke into the store smashed three windows while damaging a $4,000 door created by Michael Price, as well as a “beautiful print” made by Mark Henderson, according to Smith.

Smith said a friend saw the hat for sale on a website in Nanaimo but it was quickly removed.

“They must have saw my posting and they took it down quick,” he said.

He still holds out hope that both the hat and the culprit(s) are found.

“They sure made a lot of damage and we were cleaning up glass all day and all night,” Smith said.

The store re-opened the day after the break-in.

Anyone who knows about the hat’s whereabouts, or has information on the break-in, are urged to call the RCMP.