NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – ICBC has released crash results.

The MyTriportNow.com newsroom looked at the trickiest intersections in northern communities. This is what we found for 2017:

Port Hardy: Granville St and Highway 19 (three crashes) and Shipley St and Market St (two crashes)

Port McNeill: Campbell Way and Highway 19 (seven crashes)

Zeballos: Parkway Rd and Zeballos FSR (one) and Gold Valley Rd and Reno St (one)

Over a period of five years (2013 to 2017), Campbell Way and Highway 19 saw 21 crashes, Campbell Way and Mine Rd had 11, Granville St and Highway 19 had seven, and Gold Valley Rd and Reno St had two.

To see other intersections with the highest rates of crashes throughout the province, visit this link.