NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND B.C. – What were northeastern Vancouver Island’s and Powell River’s worst intersections in 2017?

A newly released report from ICBC has the answer.

Here is a list of the top three accident-prone intersections in different North Island communities, based on data recently compiled from ICBC.

Campbell River

Island Highway South Jubilee Parkway – eight crashes

Dogwood Street & Island Highway – six crashes

Six locations with five crashes apiece.

Courtenay

Island Highway North & Ryan Road – 43 crashes

Lerwick Road & Ryan Road – 42 crashes

Back Road & Ryan Road – 37 crashes

Comox

Anderton Road & Guthrie Road – 11 crashes

Anderton Road & Comox Avenue – eight crashes

Anderton Road & Ryan Road – eight crashes

Cumberland

Comox Valley Parkway & Cumberland Road, Cumberland Road Onramp and Offramp & Inland Island Highway – 21 crashes

Powell River

Alberni Street & Joyce Avenue – nine crashes

Abbotsford Street & Alberni Street & Marine Avenue – six crashes

Duncan Street & Joyce Avenue – five crashes

Port Hardy

Granville Street & Island Highway – three crashes

Coal Harbour Road & Hardy Bay Road & Island Highway – two crashes

Market Street & Shipley Street & Mall Access – two crashes

Meanwhile, the five year crash count for the years 2013 to 2017 showed:

Campbell River

16th Avenue & Dogwood Street – 27

Dogwood Street & Island Highway – 25

16th Avenue & Tamarac Street – 24

Courtenay

Island Highway North & Ryan Road – 215

Lerwick Road & Ryan Road – 190

17th Street and Cliff Avenue – 158

Comox

Anderton Road and Comox Avenue – 46

Anderton Road and Guthrie Road – 43

Anderton Road and Ryan Road – 26

Cumberland

Comox Valley Parkway & Cumberland Road, Cumberland Road Onramp and Offramp & Inland Island Highway – 60

Bevan Road & Cumberland Road – six

Cumberland Road & Union Road – six

Powell River

Alberni Street & Joyce Avenue – 44

Abbotsford Street & Alberni Street & Marine Avenue – 36

Duncan Street & Joyce Avenue – 35

Port Hardy

Granville Street & Island Highway – seven

Coal Harbour Road & Hardy Bay Road & Island Highway – seven

Byng Road & Island Highway – six

Granville Street & Rupert Street – six

The ICBC data was gathered as of March 31, 2018.