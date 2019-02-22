According to Port Alice Emergency, Hwy 30 remains open, but drivers are advised to travel carefully. Photo sourced from DriveBC.

NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Highway 30 at Port Alice Road remains open, but conditions are icy.

According to an update from DriveBC, there is compact snow between Highway 30 and 19. Drivers are advised to be aware of slippery sections.

Port Alice Emergency also posted in a social media update that it is snowing quite heavily in the area, and advises travellers to drive to conditions. The department also advised those who do may not have winter tires to stay in town.

North of Campbell River, there is compact snow between Port Hardy Ferry and Rainbow Road for 169.9 kilometres. There are also areas with slush and slipper conditions.