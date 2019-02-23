CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- The RCMP in Campbell River are trying to track down the source of a strange radio transmission.

According to the detachment, the transmissions were reported around 3:00 p.m. today.

A young girl was heard on a radio channel stating “Help my Dad” twice, and a local company monitoring the channel responded. The girl said her name was “Connie” and her dad was “Ty” or possibly “Ky”. She also said “he is the boss”.

“There have been no further transmissions after this with the company continually monitoring the channel,” read a news release from the detachment.

“Investigation has revealed that the transmission most likely came off a repeater on Mt Washington indicating that there is a vast area (from Comox to Sayward) that the transmission could have originated from.”

They’re looking for any information that could help identify who the people are. Anyone with information should call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or call 911 if it is an emergency.