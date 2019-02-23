CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – The individuals behind a suspicious radio transmission have been identified.

This is according to the Campbell River RCMP. According to an emailed statement from Sgt. Dave Johnson, the individuals were not in an emergency.

As such, the detachment will be concluding the investigation.

The police thank the public’s assistance, as tips came in and pointed them to the right individuals.

We have reached out to the Campbell River RCMP for more information.